Mother of 3 Found Dead in Frederick County; Ex-Husband Charged

By Drew Wilder and NBC Washington Staff

A mother of three was found dead Saturday in Frederick County, Maryland, and her ex-husband has been charged.

The body of Kaitlin Nichole Roberts of Winchester, Virginia, was found early Saturday in an industrial area. She was 31.

A lifelong friend told News4 that Roberts had been trying to get away from her ex-husband, Lemuel Roberts.

"It just is gut-wrenching to think that she was living in fear," Roberts' friend Julie said. She had recently moved out and taken the children.

She and Roberts went to high school together in Frederick, Maryland, and stayed close when Roberts moved to Frederick County, Virginia, as she raised her children. Roberts last texted her friend about her beloved Baltimore Ravens.

"You look back and wish you could say a few more things," her friend said.

Lemuel Roberts, 31, was arrested on an unrelated felony charge. Two days later, the sheriff's department in Frederick County announced a first-degree murder charge.

Officials did not release information on how Roberts was killed. An investigation is underway.

