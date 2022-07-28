Mother, Man Arrested in Abuse, Death of 5-Year-Old Boy in Hagerstown

The following story may be disturbing for some readers.

Two people have been arrested and charged in the abuse and death of a 5-year-old boy in Hagerstown, Maryland. One of them is the child's mother, authorities said.

The little boy died Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies went to 11877 White Pine Drive about 2:35 p.m. that day for the report of an unconscious child. Emergency crews tried to perform life-saving measures on the little boy. He was taken to nearby Meritus Medical Center and then to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he died.

The sheriff's office said detectives first arrested Timothy Lee Haselden II. His relation to the boy is not clear, but one of the charges he is facing describes him as a "custodian."

Haselden is facing nine charges. The sheriff's office said he is charged with first-degree child abuse: death less than 13; first- and second-degree rape; first- and second-degree assault; first-degree child abuse: severe physical injury; second-degree child abuse: custodian; sex abuse of a minor, and neglect.

On Monday, detectives got information that led to the arrest of the little boy's mother, 30-year-old Catherine Thrasher, authorities said.

Thrasher is charged with the following: first-degree child abuse: death less than 13; first- and second-degree assault; first-degree child abuse: severe physical injury; second-degree child abuse: custodian; sex abuse of a minor, and neglect.

Both Haselden and Thrasher are being held without bond.

Two other children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were also at the home, the sheriff's office said. The two-year-old was taken to Children’s National Hospital and has since been released from the hospital. Both children were taken into the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said it will release more information in the future.