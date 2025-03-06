Mother killed by driver fleeing from Hyattsville Police

Family and friends in mourning after the death of Esmeralda Montoya-Perez. Police say the 33-year-old mother of two died after she was hit by a car Friday night on East West Highway near 23rd Avenue.

She was waiting for the bus going home, said family spokesperson Ana López. It all started just after 10 p.m. down the road when an officer stopped a Lincoln and the driver sped off, according to Hyattsville police. Then minutes later, the fatal collision.

The accused driver, Warren Leonard, was arrested on scene. A rep for the Maryland Attorney General's office said the 23-year-old had an outstanding warrant for second degree rape and had a gun with an extended magazine with him at the time of the crash.

The Attorney General’s office said the officer had a body-worn camera and a dash camera inside the car and said that body camera video is typically released in less than three weeks of the incident.

López said it’s sad because an 8-year-old girl was waiting for her mother at home. Montoya-Perez also leaves behind a 16-year-old and a devastated community.

Friends told Telemundo44 Montoya-Perez was a standout on her softball team and an all star on and off the field.

They’ve organized an online fundraiser to help her grieving family, and they’re organizing a tournament in her honor this weekend.