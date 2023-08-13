Mother critically injured in shooting inside car with child in Fairfax County

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot inside a car in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday, police say. Another woman and the victim's child were also in the car but were not injured.

Officers were called to a shooting in the Mount Vernon Plaza parking lot in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley at about 4 p.m. They found a woman who had been shot in the upper body, according to a release from the Fairfax County police.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal, shot a gun inside the car hitting the woman. Additional details were not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Another woman, 28, from Woodbridge was also in the car along with the victim’s child, who was described as an infant by police. The child was not injured in the shooting and was placed in the care of another family member.

"We want to hear from those that were here maybe before, here during this shooting, after. Anyone who saw anything, please come forward," Lt. James Curry said at a news conference.

Police said the victim, Damone-Faggins and the 28-year-old woman all knew each other. All three were at the scene when officers arrived.

Officers found the gun used in the shooting inside the car.

The man was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction. She was held on a secured bond.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.