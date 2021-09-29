Mother Charged With Neglect After 2-Year-Old Shoots, Injures Self in Virginia

A mother was arrested and charged with neglect after her 2-year-old daughter shot and injured herself with a loaded gun in Prince William County, Virginia, authorities say.

The little girl was asleep on a bed while her mother, 22-year-old Kaylen Marie Main, cleaned at an apartment in the Townsquare at Dumfries on Townsquare Court Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said.

While Main cleaned, a loaded firearm was placed on the same bed where the girl slept, police said. The girl handled the gun when she woke up and it went off, striking her in the lower body, police said.

Main and another relative stopped near a fire station for help on their way to take the girl to a hospital. Paramedics then took the girl to a hospital, where doctors determined her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Main was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children to access a firearm. She was held in jail without bond.