Mother Charged in Baby's Death Found Incompetent For Trial By Judge

A Montgomery County mother who was charged with murder in the death of her 14-month-old daughter was found incompetent to stand trial and dangerous in a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation Thursday.

Kiearra Tolson, 23, was arrested and charged in the death of Blair Niles. The charging documents say Tolson told investigators she starved her daughter for about three-and-a-half weeks then put the child’s body in a dumpster about three weeks ago, after she died.

Tolson was committed to the health department for treatment in the Thursday court hearing.

"As long as doctors evaluate her to be dangerous, they can forcibly medicate her," state's attorney John McCarthy told News4.

If a defendant charged with murder remains incompetent to stand trial for five years, Maryland law may require the murder charge be dismissed.

An acquaintance of Tolson called 911 on July 8 and said she was with Tolson and Tolson said she killed her child. Officers responded to her home on November Circle in the White Oak area and took her into custody.

Police say Tolson then said she starved the baby, placed her body in a pillowcase and trash bags, and on June 17 put the child’s body in a dumpster near their apartment complex. During a search of their apartment, investigators found corroborating evidence, they said. In a search of the home, they saw that one pillow had a blue pillowcase. A second pillow was missing a pillowcase.

Police said the baby’s father was located and said he hadn’t seen his child since her birthday April 17 and had not had any contact with Tolson.

The child’s body has not been found, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.