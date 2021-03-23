Mother, 2-Year-Old Son Missing From Frederick

A woman and her 2-year-old son have been missing from Frederick, Maryland, since Monday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help.

Ashlea Nicole Luecke and Cooper Scott Luecke were last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday near the 5000 block of Merganser Court in Ballenger Creek, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Luecke could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4, with the Maryland license plate 28579CH.

The mother stands 5-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has “heart and spades tattoos” on her wrists, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing a blue and orange Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and black pants. What her son may be wearing was unknown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

