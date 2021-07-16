Smithsonian

Most Smithsonian Time-Entry Passes Ending Next Week

The Smithsonian implemented the timed passes when it started reopening during the pandemic.

By Ana Álvarez Bríñez

Timed-entry passes will not be required to enter most Smithsonian museums starting Tuesday, according to the Smithsonian.

The museums located on National Mall will return to their pre-pandemic schedule. Most of the museums opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 5:30 p.m.

The timed-entry passes were part of the Smithsonian reopening plan during the pandemic.

The facilities will still require unvaccinated people 2- years- old and older still wear a mask or a face covering.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture still will require passes, as it has since it opened in 2016.

The National Zoo will still require passes to enter. Starting Tuesday, people will not need to reserve passes to see the giant pandas.

Photo taken on May 20, 2021 shows the giant panda cub "Xiao Qi Ji" little miracle during a media preview at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States. Smithsonian's National Zoo will reopen from May 21, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City will offer free passes until Oct. 31.

The National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery reopened Friday.

Several museums remain closed but are scheduled to reopen between July 30 and Aug. 27:

  • Friday, July 30: National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Building
  • Friday, Aug. 6: Anacostia Community Museum
  • Friday, Aug. 20: Hirshhorn Museum
  • Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum

