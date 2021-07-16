Most Smithsonian Time-Entry Passes Ending Next Week

Timed-entry passes will not be required to enter most Smithsonian museums starting Tuesday, according to the Smithsonian.

The museums located on National Mall will return to their pre-pandemic schedule. Most of the museums opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 5:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Visiting update: Starting Tuesday, July 20, we will no longer use timed-entry passes at most museums. Passes will still be required to visit our @NMAAHC, @NationalZoo and @cooperhewitt.



Full reopening schedule, museum hours and more information: https://t.co/bLqdlIkisB — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) July 16, 2021

The timed-entry passes were part of the Smithsonian reopening plan during the pandemic.

The facilities will still require unvaccinated people 2- years- old and older still wear a mask or a face covering.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture still will require passes, as it has since it opened in 2016.

The National Zoo will still require passes to enter. Starting Tuesday, people will not need to reserve passes to see the giant pandas.

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City will offer free passes until Oct. 31.

The National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery reopened Friday.

Several museums remain closed but are scheduled to reopen between July 30 and Aug. 27: