Most DC Teachers Dissatisfied With Job, Union Survey Says

The Washington Teachers' Union (WTU) released a survey Tuesday that said four out of five of its members are not satisfied with their jobs.

WTU represents 4,300 public school teachers in the District and surveyed 629 members in September. The survey comes as the union's new contract negotiations have stalled with D.C. Public Schools, according to a WTU release.

“Teachers’ dissatisfaction with their working conditions affects children’s learning conditions," WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons said in a release. "Teachers are stressed, overwhelmed and upset that they don’t get the support and compensation they need to do their jobs as well as they’d like to."

D.C. Public School teachers are going on three years without a union contract — or pay raises. Teachers rallied in Tenleytown to call for change. News4’s Juliana Valencia reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The union cited an increased workload, unsustainable teacher turnover and no salary or cost-of-living raises in the past three years as causes for the dissatisfaction.

D.C. teachers rallied in October to call for change as the union goes three years without a contract or pay raises.

The D.C. Council held a hearing on teacher retention Tuesday afternoon.