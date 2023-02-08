Most Charges Dropped in Virginia Man's Death in Philadelphia

A judge threw out almost all of the charges against a man accused of causing a Virginia man’s death in Philadelphia last year.

Jason Corona of Spotsylvania County was at a bar in Philadelphia in November to celebrate a loved one's return from military deployment when he intervened after Frederick Falcone allegedly began harassing a woman who was with Corona, police said.

After an argument, Falcone started to drive away but made a U-turn, drove toward Corona, and struck and killed him, police said.

Falcone was facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, but is now only facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Court records do not indicate why the judge threw out the other charges.

Prosecutors in Philadelphia said they plan to refile the manslaughter charges in a higher court and remain hopeful they'll get a conviction.