Morning Rain, Then Afternoon Storms Possible in DC Area

The streak of 90° days may end for many in the D.C. area on Friday, but another round of afternoon storms is possible.

After a super-soaker storm dumped 2 inches of rain near Reagan National Airport and illuminated the sky with numerous bolts of lightning, you'll see some rain lingering during the morning.

Showers will stay on and off through the morning.

The extra cloud cover will keep us below 90° during the afternoon for only the second time in the last four weeks.

Without as much daytime heating, the odds of afternoon storms are lower and the ones that do form will be less intense. Rain chances will fall from 80% in the morning to about 40% in the afternoon.

A storm could pass over Friday afternoon.

Skies will try to clear out late Friday night.

On Saturday, most areas will stay in the 80s again but downtown D.C. might make it all the way to 90°. A pop-up shower can't be ruled out on Saturday, but rain chances are down at only 20%.

On Sunday and Monday, the intense heat will return. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s in D.C. and near 90° around the rest of the region.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.