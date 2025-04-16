More than 500 DMV bus stops could be eliminated in June

You might start to notice that your bus stop isn't where it used to be. In June, more than 500 bus stops will be removed from the D.C. area.

The Washington Area Metro Transit Authority (WMATA) says the decision was made to improve wait times at stops and ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

Eliminating hundreds of stops means the buses will stop less frequently, WMATA said, which will make it easier to stick to the posted schedules.

The stop between University Boulevard and 14th Avenue in Langley Park is one of the stops that was removed. It's a decision that some commuters disagree with.

"It's a little hard. For people who use the bus and walk a lot, sometimes with kids, it's concerning," said Maria, one of those passengers.

Maria isn't the only one. Many bus riders are worried about the bus stop removals.

"Sometimes, when you get back at midnight or 1 a.m., something can happen between here and there," one passenger, who didn't want to be identified, said. "Instead, for those of us who live here, it's easy."

WMATA said that it is eliminating little-used stops in dangerous locations that are less than 660 feet from another stop.

"Someone elderly is already quite affected," said Antonio Menjivar, a bus passenger. "Imagine someone in a wheelchair."

510 locations will be eliminated by June 29 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

WMATA also plans to rename the remaining stops, so they use a route name that reflects the area and neighborhood. The goal is for riders to better understand the transport system.

Despite some criticism, the transportation authority says it is listening to the community and will make some changes as needed.

To see the full list of stops that will be removed, click here.

This story first appeared on the site for our sister station, Telemundo 44. Para leer esta noticia en Español, haz clic aquí.