More Than 30 Residents Displaced in Laurel Apartment Fire: Authorities

More than 30 people were displaced after a fire at a three-story apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said.

Howard County firefighters responded to an apartment fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the 9700 block of Tiger Lilly Path in North Laurel, according to the department.

“Several neighbors called 911 to report heavy flames and a large column of dark, black smoke from the rear of the building,” the fire department said.

All residents evacuated and no injuries were reported. Two cats were treated for smoke inhalation using pet oxygen masks, released to their owners and are expected to make full recoveries, authorities said.

It took crews about an hour to control the blaze, which caused “significant structural damage to the rear of the property.”

“Although the fire extensively damaged all 12 apartments in one building, the firewall helped to keep the fire from extending to adjacent structures,” the fire department said.

Around 32 residents are being assisted by the apartment management company and the American Red Cross.