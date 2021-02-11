Coronavirus in Virginia

More Than 20% of VMI Cadets Are in Isolation or Quarantine

Hundreds of cadets have or were exposed to the virus, prompting changes

By Associated Press

The barracks quad at the Virginia Military Institute
Shutterstock

The Virginia Military Institute has experienced a spike coronavirus in cases that has led more than 20% of its cadets to be in isolation or quarantine.

The Roanoke Times reports that the school reported having 131 cases on Tuesday, with 128 of those cases involving cadets.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

Trust Buys Virginia Land to Honor Black Civil War Soldiers

Virginia 1 hour ago

Report: Racist Virginia Laws May Be Gone, But Inequities Persist

That amounts to about 7.5% of the cadet population. An additional 235 cadets were quarantined because they had close contact with someone who tested positive.

“There are a lot of things on the table, but we’re hopeful that the measures that we took last week will start to have an impact and we’ll see a downward trend,” VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said.

Interim Superintendent Cedric Wins implemented measures last week to slow the virus's spread. Those measures included closing campus to visitors and suspending visitation between cadets in the barracks. There is also a 14-day quarantine for cadets who have close contact with someone who tested positive.

VMI leaders have not discussed sending cadets home.

“I think the folks at the department of health would advise us against that, sending them back into the community,” said Wyatt, the spokesman.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in VirginiaCoroanvirusVirginia Military Institute
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us