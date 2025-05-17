More than 2 million lost power across the DMV overnight

The same severe weather that downed trees, flooded roads and killed at least two people on Friday led more than 2 million people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to lose power on Friday night.

By mid-morning Saturday, tens of thousands of people were still waiting for their power to come back on — and some may have to wait until Sunday or even Monday.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Pepco said that 2,700 of its customers were still without power. That's still a marked decrease from 9:45 p.m. on Friday, when 518 outages left at least 18,403 Pepco customers without power.

Dominion Energy said, as of 11 a.m., more than 24,000 Northern Virginia customers were left without power. That's still just a quarter of the 86,927 customers that saw outages at 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to Dominion Energy, most of the Northern Virginia outages are concentrated in Fairfax County.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17,000 BGE customers across just central Maryland were still without power. The hardest hit areas were Howard, Carroll and Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City, according to a press release from the company.

BGE expects to have power restored to 80% of the 74,200 total customers affected by outages by 8 p.m. on Saturday, the release said. Most customers will see power return by midnight on Sunday, but some areas with "extensive damage" may continue without power into Monday.

The power outages leave many people without air conditioning on a day that temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s.

Traffic is also moving slowly in Northern Virginia, especially in Old Town Alexandria. Alexandria police said on social media that entry and exit to I-395 from Seminary Road was closed due to power outages.

"E/W travel is open but very slow," Alexandria Police said. "Multiple intersections along Seminary & Duke remain without power. Van Dorn remains closed in both N/S directions. Use alternative routes."

The severe weather that whipped through the D.C. area on Friday night took down trees across the region and flooded some roads. Hail, wind, and lightning all pummeled the DMV as the fast-moving storms poured down gallons of water.

Two people in Northern Virginia were killed by falling trees. One was a woman in her car in the Mount Vernon and Woodlawn area. The other was someone in their car on the GW Parkway near Morningside Lane.

Neither has been identified to the public yet.