More than 2 dozen injured after UMD bus crashes into pole: officials

More than two dozen people are injured after a University of Maryland bus crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, officials said. Baltimore Avenue was shut down.

Twenty-seven people had minor injuries, the Prince George’s County fire department said. Information wasn't immediately released on the nature of their injuries.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS was dispatched to Baltimore Avenue near the off-ramp to University Boulevard at about 10:20 a.m.

A mass casualty ambulance took 20 of the injured people to hospitals. Additional people were taken to hospitals in other ambulances, officials said.

A white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median between Baltimore Avenue and the off-ramp, Chopper4 footage from the scene shows.

A crowd of people could be seen sitting on a curb near the crash.

No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the crash, which brought traffic on Baltimore Avenue to a standstill.

The roadway is likely to stay closed for hours, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

Traffic collision southbound Baltimore Avenue near the off-ramp to University Boulevard. All lanes on Baltimore Avenue are closed to vehicles at this moment. Use alternative routes and follow police directions. pic.twitter.com/GOfYAamewH — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) October 4, 2023

