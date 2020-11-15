More Details Released on 21 Arrested During Protests, Clashes in DC

D.C. police released new information Sunday on 21 people arrested amid protests and clashes Saturday over the presidential election results.

After several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump protested the results and marched to the Supreme Court, nighttime clashes with counter demonstrators led to arrests, fistfights and at least one stabbing.

Five people face gun charges, two allegedly assaulted police officers and others were cited for aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and property destruction, among other charges.

Among those arrested was 26 year-old Javien Michael Dawson, of Northeast, D.C. Police say Dawson threw a firework at several people in the 1600 block of K Street NW. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Video of the incident showed the firework explode near a group of Trump supporters who were at a restaurant.

BREAKING 3 Trump supporters are eating outside at a restaurant, 2 blocks from the White House. 16th & K St. A large group confronts them. Someone throws what appears to be fireworks. Moments later, police push back a crowd that wants to confront Trump supporters: @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B8NDOTE0MJ — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

Four people each had a “large-capacity ammunition feeding device,” Metropolitan Police Department data on “unrest-related arrests” says. A former felon was charged with carrying a pistol and ammunition.

Most arrestees were in their 20s and 30s, but members of the group were as young as 15 and as old as 54. At least two women were among those arrested.

Fourteen of those arrested had D.C., Maryland or Virginia addresses; six were from outside the area, and the address of one person was unknown. Information was not released on anyone’s possible affiliations.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office previously said police recovered seven guns during the pro-Trump rally, and that two officers were hurt. Information on the extent of their injuries was not released.