More DC-Area First Responders Diagnosed With Virus

More first responders in the Washington, D.C., area have been diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 400 are in quarantine because of potential exposure.

Thirty-eight members of DC Fire and EMS had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning, Chief Gregory Dean said in a letter to members.

“We ask that you continue to take this pandemic seriously,” he said.

At least 216 members of DC Fire and EMS were in quarantine as of Monday afternoon. Twenty-six members of the Metropolitan Police Department tested positive, and at 264 were in quarantine.

A member of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System tested positive for the virus after transporting a patient who was positive, the department said Monday. Anyone who potentially was exposed will be contacted, a statement said.

Two deputies of the Prince George’s County sheriff tested positive, the office said Monday. Four other deputies and four civilian employees were in self-isolation as a precaution.

A Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation

Here’s where we are Tuesday in the fight against the virus in the D.C. area.

As of Tuesday morning, 8,475 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed. D.C. had reported 1,097 cases, Maryland had 4,045 and Virginia had 3,333. At least 178 people in the area had died. Go here for details.

At least one of the fishmongers at the fish market on D.C.’s southwest waterfront will reopen Tuesday after the District shut down the vendors. Jessie Taylor Seafood has new plans for social distancing and safety procedures. Crowds were spotted at the market over the weekend.

Make a plan in case you become critically ill, a Maryland emergency room doctor said Monday. Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne of the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center is seven months pregnant and still serving sick patients.

In Alexandria, Virginia, Episcopal priests created a phone number that people in hospitals can call to seek comfort and prayers in their time of need.

And some inspiration for your day: A 17-year-old girl is responding to coronavirus calls as a medic.

“Personally, I can't imagine not working at this time. I can't imagine not giving my skills,” high school senior Eve Hill said.

