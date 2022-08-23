Monumental Sports Buying Remaining Stake in NBC Sports Washington From Comcast NBCUniversal

Monumental Sports and Entertainment is acquiring full ownership of NBC Sports Washington from Comcast NBCUniversal, the companies announced Tuesday.

NBC Sports Washington, currently a station in the NBCUniversal Local group, has exclusive television broadcasting rights to Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games. Both teams, along with the Washington Mystics and Capital One Arena, are owned by Monumental.

The network has covered major league sports teams around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia since launching in April 1984 as Home Team Sports.

Monumental purchased a 33% equity stake in the network in 2016. NBCUniversal will continue to provide operational services to the network's television and digital operations for up to 18 months after closure of the purchase. NBCU Local currently has six regional sports networks in its group.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approval. Monetary details were not disclosed.

Sports fans can continue to watch, read and listen to sports coverage, games and analysis on all of NBC Sports Washington's platforms, including NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Washington's sports stories are also featured on NBC4 Washington's digital news platforms.

NBC Sports Washington and NBC4 Washington are both owned by Comcast NBCUniversal.