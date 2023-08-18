Montgomery Mall evacuated as ‘precaution' over bomb threat

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, was evacuated Friday night for a reported bomb threat, Montgomery County police said.

The mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. was being evacuated as a precaution, police said about 8:15 p.m. Police are investigating the "validity of the report," they said.

There are no signs of any threat at this point, and no injuries were reported.

MCPD at Montgomery Mall for reported bomb threat. Mall being evacuated as a precaution. Currently investigating validity of the report. More information will be released when it is available. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/a9NbTBDOex — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 19, 2023

There have been several bomb threats around the region Friday, including a mosque in D.C. and a courthouse in suburban Baltimore.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.