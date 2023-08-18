Montgomery County

Montgomery Mall evacuated as ‘precaution' over bomb threat

There are no signs of any threat at this point, and no injuries were reported

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, was evacuated Friday night for a reported bomb threat, Montgomery County police said.

The mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. was being evacuated as a precaution, police said about 8:15 p.m. Police are investigating the "validity of the report," they said.

There have been several bomb threats around the region Friday, including a mosque in D.C. and a courthouse in suburban Baltimore.

