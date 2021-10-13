Montgomery County's 1st Latina Councilwoman Seeks Nomination for Lt. Gov. of Maryland

Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro announced Wednesday that she will seek the candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

Navarro, who is from Venezuela, will be the running mate of Rushern L. Baker III. He aspires to be the Democratic nominee for governor in the elections to be held in November next year.

"Rushern Baker and I have many things in common, but the most important values that we share are love of family, a commitment to public service, and the belief that in order to shape the future of Maryland, we must fully embrace our diversity," Navarro said in a video.

I am thrilled to announce that I am joining the Rushern Baker for Governor of Maryland team, as his Lt. Governor running mate. We believe in family, inclusion, and excellence. Together we will work tirelessly for ALL Marylanders! 💫 #BakerNavarro pic.twitter.com/01YvcXXArX — Nancy Navarro (@nancy_navarro) October 13, 2021

Baker was a two-term Prince George’s county executive and was also a state legislator. He had already sought the candidacy for governor in 2018 but was not successful.

In 2009, Navarro became the first Latina and immigrant to serve on the Montgomery County Council and is currently the only woman on the governing body. She is serving her third term and by law, cannot serve a fourth. Prior to that, she was a member of the jurisdiction's school board.

Navarro, 56, has lived in the United States for more than 40 years.

Baker is the first candidate of nine —all men—to announce his running mate. The primaries are scheduled to be held June 2022.