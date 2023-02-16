Maryland

Montgomery County Urgent Care Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patients

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malek is accused of sexually assaulting two women at the clinic in Silver Spring, Maryland

By Gina Cook

stethoscope
FILE - Getty Images

A physician in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two women at an urgent care clinic, police say.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Malek, 58, groped, inappropriately touched, and sexually assaulted the victims during routine examinations at the Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care on Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

Detectives arrested Malek on Thursday outside of the urgent care.

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Police believe there might be more victims, and they're urging any other victims to call (240) 773-5400.

