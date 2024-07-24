Montgomery County unveils statue honoring Olympic athlete Dominique Dawes 

Olympic legend Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian and the first African American to win a gold medal in gymnastics, was honored with a new sculpture at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (SSRAC).

The statue of the Montgomery County native was unveiled on Tuesday in front of her loved ones and hundreds of fans, celebrating her trailblazing career and contributions to the sport of gymnastics.

During the ceremony, Dawes expressed her gratitude and highlighted the importance of inspiring future generations.

“You want to have these inspiring women, inspiring figures that make people realize that anything is possible and that if they believe and they don’t give up and they don’t settle, they can achieve their full potential,” Dawes said.

Dawes, who emphasized the importance of family during her speech, said that her family is more important than any Olympic accolade. She also expressed pride in her efforts to make gymnastics more accessible.

Dawes grew up in Silver Spring, MD, and opened the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics and Ninja Academies in Montgomery County to promote a healthy and compassionate culture in the sport.

"I never envisioned that it would be this diverse of a sport,” Dawes said of Team USA. “Honestly, if there weren’t the injuries that occurred, it would’ve been a 100% diverse team. It’s wonderful to see the girls get along as friends and they’re going to inspire the next generation."

The sculpture, created by Brian Hanlon, took a year to complete and was inspired by a photo from the Atlanta Olympics.

“Picking a pose is the first step and it was clear that that photo from the Atlanta Olympics was the photo I should use,” Hanlon said. “That changed women’s gymnastics forever.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dawes is optimistic about Team USA’s chances.

"Team USA is going to do extremely well. I do hope they bring home a gold medal," Dawes said. "Simone Biles making it to her third Olympic games-- I was the last female gymnast to do that in America and so it’s exciting to know that she’s going to follow in my footsteps."

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Councilmember Gabe Albornoz were among the officials who attended the ceremony.

"Dominique Dawes has not only made history in the world of gymnastics but also left an indelible mark on our community," Elrich said. "Her achievements as an Olympic athlete are extraordinary, but what truly sets her apart is her unwavering commitment to giving back to our community."

The SSRAC, located at 1319 Apple Avenue, offers a range of recreational and leisure amenities, including pools, a gymnasium, fitness center, and more. The center is also home to Montgomery County’s Sports Hall of Fame.