Montgomery County to Move Into Third Phase of Reopening on May 28

Montgomery County will move to the third phase of reopening on May 28 now that 50% of its residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, the county's legislative information officer confirmed.
The indoor mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses will also be lifted.
The county health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said in a memorandum on Friday to the county council that 50% of the population had received all required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all required doses. That's when the county will move into the third reopening phase on May 28 at 6 a.m.