Montgomery County to Move Into Third Phase of Reopening on May 28

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County will move to the third phase of reopening on May 28 now that 50% of its residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, the county's legislative information officer confirmed.

The indoor mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses will also be lifted.

The county health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said in a memorandum on Friday to the county council that 50% of the population had received all required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all required doses. That's when the county will move into the third reopening phase on May 28 at 6 a.m.

