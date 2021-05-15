Montgomery County to Move Into Third Phase of Reopening on May 28

Montgomery County will move to the third phase of reopening on May 28 now that 50% of its residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, the county's legislative information officer confirmed.

The indoor mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses will also be lifted.

The county health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said in a memorandum on Friday to the county council that 50% of the population had received all required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all required doses. That's when the county will move into the third reopening phase on May 28 at 6 a.m.