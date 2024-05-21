Montgomery County to introduce next police chief, who rose through the ranks

Montgomery County is getting a new police chief.

Current Assistant Chief Marc Yamada will be named as the new chief by County Executive Marc Elrich during a Wednesday news conference.

Yamada, who lives in Olney, Maryland, has been with Montgomery County Police since he was a rookie, and has stayed with the department for 35 years in various roles.

Before his new role as chief, Yamada oversaw the Field Services Bureau, and was commander of the 4th District.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

That district includes Wheaton, the hometown where Yamada was born and raised. He also graduated from Wheaton High School.

Yamada's appointment as chief comes as current Chief Marcus Jones retires from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Jones announced in January that he would be retiring “earlier than originally planned” on July 1, though he added that residents "will still see me around, actively engaging in and contributing to the well-being of Montgomery County."

Jones has served in the Montgomery County Police Department since 1985.