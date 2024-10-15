Montgomery County to install ‘noise cameras' to catch excessively loud cars

Cameras will go up in Montgomery County, Maryland, to catch cars that are excessively loud.

The Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday in favor of a pilot program that will use "noise camera" devices in an effort to reduce exhaust noise. Council members said such noise pollution has harmful physical and mental health impacts.

“Excessive vehicular noise from modified or defective mufflers is more than a mere annoyance,” Council member Natali Fani-González said in a news release. “It has become a serious quality of life and safety issue on the roads of Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Aspen Hill, Rockville and beyond.

New York City and London have used the technology to minimize noise pollution from cars.

In Maryland, it's illegal for vehicles to exceed a sound limit of 80 decibels.

Once the noise cameras are installed, they will be able to capture video of vehicles that reach 85 or more decibels, officials said. Microphones attached to the cameras measure the volume.

“This pilot program will issue warnings and ultimately citations to protect residents’ health and well-being and help our public safety officials manage ongoing disturbances," Council Vice President Kate Stewart said.

Montgomery County police will be able to install three noise monitoring systems in locations across the county.

Officials haven't said where those cameras will go, but the Council said police must publish the locations on the county's website and make sure signs are installed near each noise camera.

Drivers will receive a warning for their first offense and then a fine no more than $75 for their second offense.