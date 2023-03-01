Montgomery County to Consider Banning Some Traffic Stops

Tinted windows, a burned out headlight or taillight and a dangling air freshener are all things that drivers can get pulled over for in Montgomery County, Maryland. But that could change.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando has introduced a bill that would stop police from pulling drivers over for what he calls minor offenses

"I think these low-level traffic violations, it has corrosive effect on communities of color and actually reduces community safety and trust," Jawando said.

The Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing Act, or STEP Act, is meant to reduce systemic disparities in policing.

Jawando cited a county report that shows traffic stop data from 2018 to 2022.

Black drivers accounted for 30% of the stops despite being 18% of the population, and Latino drivers accounted for 21% of the stops, despite being 19% of the population

"So this is really about focusing the police on things that actually produce road safety and preventing harm and removing these racial disparities and the fear that comes for many in our community," Jawando said.

Jawando said by limiting what officers can pull drivers over for, it frees them to focus on moving violations such as speeding, drunk driving and reckless driving.

The STEP Act would require more data collection and police will have to document why they pull someone over, if the bill passes.

Police would also have to have probable cause or a reasonable suspicion that someone committed a crime before they could search a car.

"I have two sons, you know, I'm always concerned about when they leave the house and my oldest is driving. So anything that can even the playing field I think is a good idea," resident Nicolle Legendre said.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement that police policies already ban racial profiling.

"The legislation proposed by Council Member Jawando is bad legislation and will make Montgomery County less safe on our roadways and the overall community," Jones said in a statement. "Montgomery County Police is against this legislation and this will have a negative impact on morale for our police officers."

There will be a public hearing on the proposed bill this June.