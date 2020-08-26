Montgomery County Teacher Accused of Having Sex With 8th Grade Student

A teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, is accused of having sex with an eighth-grade student on school property in 2014 and 2015, police say.

Maxwell Alexander Bero, 30, was a teacher at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring when he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl who was his student, Montgomery County police said.

Detectives began investigating the allegations in July. Police say Bero also exchanged inappropriate "sexual materials" and messages with the girl.

Their sexual interactions happened after school hours on school property, police said.

Bero was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of committing a third-degree sexual offense.

Bero is now a social studies teacher, head boys' varsity lacrosse coach and assistant varsity football coach at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg. School officials say he is on administrative leave.

"These charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable and represent a complete breach of trust, responsibility, integrity and the law," a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools told parents in a statement. "We hold our employees to a high standard of character and these allegations violate that. Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring we maintain a safe learning environment for all."

Detectives are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone who believes that he/she is a victim to call SVID detectives at 240-773-5400.