Montgomery County Search and Rescue Team to Deploy to Puerto Rico in Response to Hurricane Fiona

A search and rescue team from Montgomery County, Maryland, is being deployed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona, which has already left more than a million people without power on the island.

Maryland Task Force 1 was activated by FEMA, along with several similar task forces across the country. They are a team of 35 people with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) specialized in urban search and rescue operations, and can also assist humanitarian efforts.

Staged and ready. MDTF-1 has been activated for a mission to Puerto Rico. The have assembled, packed and are ready to go. They are waiting on their Aircraft. Most likely they will spend the night locally and depart tomorrow. #fiona @mcfrs @MCFRSNews #mdtf1 pic.twitter.com/U3EQL6enDx — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) September 18, 2022

Due to the weather, the team’s Sunday flight was canceled and now may “not leave until Monday,” Peter Piringer, spokesperson for the department, said in a tweet. FEMA continues working on transport.

