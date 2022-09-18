Montgomery County

Montgomery County Search and Rescue Team to Deploy to Puerto Rico in Response to Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday after causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump “historic” levels of rain.

A search and rescue team from Montgomery County, Maryland, is being deployed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona, which has already left more than a million people without power on the island. 

Maryland Task Force 1 was activated by FEMA, along with several similar task forces across the country. They are a team of 35 people with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) specialized in urban search and rescue operations, and can also assist humanitarian efforts. 

Due to the weather, the team’s Sunday flight was canceled and now may “not leave until Monday,” Peter Piringer, spokesperson for the department, said in a tweet. FEMA continues working on transport.

For more information on Maryland Task Force 1, including its previous activations and skill set, go here.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

