Montgomery County Schools Superintendent to Step Down

After a long career as an educator, Montgomery County's top school official is stepping down.

School Superintendent Jack Smith announced his retirement Thursday, saying he plans to depart on June 1.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a letter to staff, Smith said he wants to spend more time with family, particularly his 2-year-old grandson who had open-heart surgery in May 2019. Smith plans to move to Maine to be with his wife, grandson, daughter and son-in-law.

“I have loved my time in Montgomery County Public Schools and have no desire to leave,” Smith said. “The staff in the school system is among the most talented and dedicated in this country.”

Smith has led the school district since 2016.

Parents and school officials have differing opinions on whether to allow students back into classrooms early next year. Chris Gordon reports.

Until he leaves, Smith will be “fully engaged” in helping the school return to in-person learning once COVID-19 metrics have improved, MCPS said.

Montgomery County's school board released a statement saying Smith has provided "steadfast leadership." They said an interim superintendent will be announced soon.

Just this week, the school system said it was pushing-back the date for in-person learning.

Students will return March 15 at the earliest.