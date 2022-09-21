Montgomery County Schools Detail New Security Measures for Games After Brawls Broke Out Last Weekend

Officials for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland have announced new security measures for school sporting events after two huge brawls broke out at a recent football game.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight announced Tuesday who will and wont be able to go to events going forward. McKnight highlighted the following new rules:

Students of participating schools must have valid tickets and student IDs

Other school-aged spectators must have adult chaperones

No students or spectators will be allowed on the sidelines

No entry after halftime/no re-entry

The new restrictions begin Friday and will apply to all sporting events, not just football.

The move comes after two massive fights broke out last Friday night at a varsity football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools. A fight on the field began first, followed by a second fight in the parking lot shortly after the game was canceled.

One officer and a school staff member were injured in the incident. Video shows police trying to break up the fights, and police confirm a knife was found in the parking lot afterward.

Four juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 17, and one adult were arrested.

"We will not tolerate any sort of indefensible or violent behavior, because that then becomes a violation to our community," McKnight said Tuesday.

More restrictions are possible if the current enhancements don’t work, she said.

The next step would be to only allow families of student athletes and homeschool students to attend. A third tier would restrict attendance to only families of student athletes, or in extreme circumstances, no spectators at all would be allowed.

Officials would not say if any staff or students have been disciplined or whether any coaches were involved in Friday night's altercations.

The two teams forfeited last week's game and will forfeit next week's games as well.

The restrictions will stay in place at least throughout this football season and possibly longer.