Montgomery County School Quarantine Guidelines Change

Major changes take effect Monday for Montgomery County Public Schools' quarantine guidelines.

Based on data from health officials, there will now be two categories for those who have come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

If close contacts are wearing masks, they can continue to attend school, but they must enroll in the school system’s COVID-19 screening and testing program. However, they won't be able participate in high-risk school-sponsored activities such as indoor or high-contact athletics or indoor activities that involve "forced exhalation," such as singing, exercising, or playing a wind or brass instrument.

If masks were not worn, unvaccinated close contacts will be required to quarantine for 10 days. That time could be shortened to seven days if the person has a negative PCR test.

The following guidelines have not changed, MCPS said: People who are symptomatic and are positive for COVID-19 test must quarantine for 10 days, self-monitor for 14 days, and can return to schools only if free from COVID-19 symptoms.

As before, this guidance only applies to those who are unvaccinated. People who are asymptomatic and vaccinated will not need to quarantine, as has been the case throughout this school year, MCPS said.

See more details on the MCPS website here.