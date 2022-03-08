COVID-19

Montgomery County School Board Expected to Lift Mask Mandate

Here's the latest on Montgomery County Public Schools' masking policies

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Public Schools’ mask mandate could end as soon as Tuesday.

Mask policies are on the agenda at a school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday. MCPS has told parents to expect the school board to make masks optional, including on school buses.

“As a district, we expect our MCPS community to respect individual decisions about whether to mask or unmask at this time,” the school said.

MCPS currently requires people to wear masks indoors.

The school says other COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in place, including a testing program, vaccination clinics and enhanced cleaning practices.

The Maryland State Board of Education removed its statewide mask mandate and let local school districts determine their own masking policies starting March 1.

