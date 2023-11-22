Montgomery County police to crack down on impaired driving with holiday task force

Montgomery County police are cracking down this holiday season on impaired driving.

AAA projects that nearly 50 million Americans will hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, and Montgomery County police say they’re going to do everything they can to keep roads safe.

“A number of officers are going to be on the streets patrolling, conducting traffic stops and looking for those impaired drivers,” Public Information Officer Carlos Cortes said.

Maryland State Police said a trooper was injured Tuesday night when someone driving under the influence slammed into the back of their marked vehicle.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This is considered one of the most dangerous times of the year due to the fact that a lot of people will make the decision to drink and drive,” Cortes said.

Officers from other agencies will lend a hand with the task force going into the New Year, and they’re offering this familiar advice.

“If they plan to drink, [we ask them] to please plan for a sober ride home. Ask a family member or a loved one to be your designated driver,” Cortes said.

The Montgomery County Holiday Task Force will be in force through Jan. 13.