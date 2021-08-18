3 Juveniles, 1 Adult Shot Outside Germantown Recreation Center, Police Say

Four people, including three who police believe are juveniles, were shot Wednesday night outside a Germantown, Maryland, recreation center, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to the Plum Gar Community Center at 19561 Scenery Drive.

Of the four victims, "three appeared to be juveniles and one appears to be an adult," Shiera Goff, the director of public information of the Montgomery County Police Department, said.

Goff said several people were outside playing basketball when there was a confrontation and shots were fired.

The victims were transported to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, Goff said.

Two people are in custody and being questioned, Goff said.

The relationship between the victims and the shooter or shooters was not revealed.

"This is an isolated incident," she said. "There is no danger to the community or threat to the community right now."

The incident comes just hours after a teenager was fatally stabbed outside a D.C. high school. Another student is in custody.

At that scene, Police Chief Robert Contee spoke about violence among young people.

He said he believes the focus should be on helping "young people in the city resolve conflict peacefully without resulting to the use of a knife, a gun or violence."

