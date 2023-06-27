Hundreds of parents gathered outside the Montgomery County School Board meeting Tuesday to protest a policy that doesn’t allow students to opt out of lessons on gender and LGBTQ+ issues, which many families argue goes against their religious freedom.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced in March all students would be required to participate in the lessons with no option to opt out.

“I want to be an advocate for my kids,” said Belinda Aggiyem, a mother of three MCPS students. “What they are imposing on them will not help them.”

“It should be the parents’ right,” said Mark Haile, the father of three MCPS students. “Parents should discuss with their kids to decide what they learn.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A Maryland law allows parents to opt their kids out of sex education. Many parents say MCPS is violating that law along with families’ First Amendment freedoms.

“We are religious; we have rights as Americans,” said Adon Gedie, mother of a kindergartener. “Our kids have right to raise as a kid. They are not big enough to accept everything.”

Counter protesters believe lessons on gender and sexuality should be required. They say if families are allowed to opt out, it could set a precedent.

“Any parent could ultimately pull their kid out of anything,” said David Fishback, Maryland advocacy chair for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG). “If kids get pulled out of classes when that gets discussed, then that stigmatizes those kids.”

Counter protesters also say the lessons are not sexual in nature but instead talk about the importance of being inclusive.

“The books geared to younger kids are just showing a diverse range of families,” said Christina Celenza, mother of an MCPS student. “We have a two-mom household, so my wife and I are really proud and out, and, of course, my kid in kindergarten or pre-K is going to probably talk about his family and his two moms.”

The school board is discussing the opt out policy at its meeting Tuesday night, but that meeting is closed to the public with MCPS citing the large amount of interest and safety measures.