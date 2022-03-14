Montgomery County

Montgomery County Officers Rescue Driver From Fiery Crash

The dramatic rescue was caught on bodycam footage shared by the police department.

By Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Police Department

Two officers rescued a person from a burning vehicle Friday after a crash in Montgomery County, authorities said. 

Around 1:25 a.m., Sgt. B. Drew was on his way home after an evening shift with the Montgomery County Police Department when he and Officer N. Rodgers saw a vehicle on fire in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said in a release. 

Drew broke a window and pulled the unconscious driver from the wreckage while Rodgers fought the fire with his extinguisher, authorities said. 

The victim, whose name was not revealed, was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known. 

County firefighters responded to the scene and finished putting out the flames that originated from the engine compartment and spread to the surrounding brush, police said. 

More details about what led to the crash were not provided.

