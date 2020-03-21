Montgomery County Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department says.

"Based on the initial investigation, it appears the police officer had limited interaction with the public but did work across several sections of the police department," Montgomery County Police Department said in a release on Saturday. "At this point, it doesn’t appear he was infected as a result of his work."

Authorities say the health department is working with them to notify anyone who may have come into contact with the officer.

It is the first officer in the county to contract the virus.

“While this case is concerning, it is not surprising as coronavirus knows no bounds,” County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said. “As the number of individuals with COVID-19 increases across the state, we are unfortunately likely to see more cases among our first responders."

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 190 total cases in Maryland and 68 of them are in Montgomery County.

Gayles strongly encouraged residents to practice the following precautions: do not go out unless necessary, do not gather in groups of more than 10 people, maintain distance between you and others and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

