Montgomery County Officer Shot, Suspect Dead: Police

The suspect was wanted for a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida

NBC Washington

A suspect who shot a Montgomery County police officer is dead after police tried to arrest the suspect in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter its officers were trying to arrest the suspect wanted for a homicide in Jacksonville, Florida, when the suspect shot an officer.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel, Prince George's County police said.

It's unclear at this time how the shooting played out and who killed the suspect.

Police said the officer's condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

