Montgomery County Officer Punched in the Face While in Line at Chipotle, Police Say

A man was arrested Thursday after walking up to a 26-year veteran Montgomery County police officer and punching him in the face while he was in line at Chipotle, police said.

At approximately 6:48 p.m., the unidentified officer was waiting in line at a Rockville Chipotle when a man “walked in the restaurant, walked up to the officer, and without saying anything and without provocation, punched the officer in the face twice,” police said.

Police said the man kept punching the officer while he tried to arrest his attacker. Another officer who was at the restaurant paying for her food came to assist. More officers responded to the restaurant and the man was arrested.

The officer’s injuries from the assault were not life-threatening.

The suspect, Nyziere London of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest and is being held without bond.

“Police work can often put officers in harm’s way, but I’m saddened that this unprovoked attack occurred while this officer was attempting to simply grab a quick bite to eat during his shift. This is another danger to our profession,” Chief Marcus Jones said in a press release.