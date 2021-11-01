Montgomery County police

Montgomery County Officer Killed in I-70 Crash

“The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Lieutenant Daniel Friz"

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Police car
NBCWashington

A Montgomery County police officer was killed in a crash while off-duty early Monday on I-70 in Maryland, police say.

Lt. Daniel John Friz was pronounced dead, Maryland State Police said. Friz was 50 and served as deputy director of training and education in the police department’s Public Safety Training Academy. 

State police responded to I-70 near Route 94 at about 12:15 a.m. after a report of a serious crash. According to a preliminary investigation, Friz was traveling west on I-70 when he “was involved in a collision with a 2018 Freightliner,” police said in a statement. 

Friz was declared dead at the scene. 

The tractor-trailer was inspected and no defects were found. A crash investigation is ongoing. 

Friz became a Montgomery County officer in 2003 and previously worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

“The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Lieutenant Daniel Friz,” state police said. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

