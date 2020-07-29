missing person

Montgomery County Man With Alzheimer's Was Last Seen Tuesday Night

By NBC Washington Staff

Charles Luttrell
Montgomery County Police Department

Charles Luttrell

" data-ellipsis="false">

An 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease left his Montgomery County home Tuesday night and hasn’t been seen since, police say.

Charles Luttrell drove away from his home on Diller Lane in Boyds at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montgomery County police issued a Silver Alert and are asking the public for help finding him. 

Luttrell was driving a gray 2006 Subaru Forester with the Maryland license plate WMC0595. He is about 5-foot-8 and 152 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen in a blue shirt and blue shorts. 

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

