Montgomery County Man Charged With Raping Girl

A man is accused of raping a girl in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this year, and police believe there could be more victims who haven't come forward.

Orlin Martinez Orellana, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, Montgomery County police said.

Police said the victim called a taxi service to take her to a friend's house about 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. Martinez Orellana showed up and drove her to her friend's house, but when she arrived, the girl realized that her friend was not going to meet her, police said.

The girl asked Martinez Orellana to take her back to her home, but he refused and took her to his home in Silver Spring, where he raped her, according to police. She reported the alleged rape the following day, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Martinez Orellana made "statements of involvement" when detectives interviewed him, police said. He is being held in jail without bond.

Detectives believe there could be more victims who are scared to come forward due to their immigration status. They released the following photo of Martinez Orellana:

Police urged any victims to come forward by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477) and said they will not ask anyone about immigration status.