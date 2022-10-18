Montgomery County Looks to Increase Curbside Charging Stations

Montgomery County is trying to make it easier for residents to apply for their own curbside charging station with permits as electric vehicle adoptions are expected to rise in the coming year.

Andy Fraser, an electric vehicle owner in the county, was one of the first to apply for a permit for a curbside charger. He said the process took a couple of months since the county assesses the possibility of installing the station in a driveway. If not, a curbside charger is allowed.

“Charging my car costs about $10," Fraser said. "That gives me 256 miles. If you look at what you are paying for gas as the pump, that’ll tell you right there.”

The chargers can cost anywhere from $1,200 to around $3,000, but there are tax credits available for them.

Brian Booher, a member of Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection, said there are only 12 stations in the county, but they are bracing for more requests.

“Over the last 12 months, 11 percent of all the newly registered vehicles are either plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles, so it’s going to happen fast,” Booher said.