Montgomery County Leaders Warn Parents About Rise in Overdoses

Montgomery County leaders got together Thursday night to discuss drug overdoses and deaths after a youth died last weekend from an opioid overdose.

They say overdoses in young people have been on the rise in the past year.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said she was heartbroken when she got the call about a student’s death over the weekend.

“I’m a parent, too,” she said. “So every time a parent in our community loses a child, I feel it twice – one as a superintendent and second as a parent.”

County leaders warned families in hopes of preventing more loss.

Elena Suarez’s daughter, Colette, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in 2020.

“She was very funny; she was hysterical,” she said. “I miss our laughter, our silliness, our dancing together. And what you leave behind is a web of grief and a life sentence for your families and your loved ones.”

MCPS said often times, young people think they’re taking a different drug but it turns out to be counterfeit and laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is 50 times – 50 times – more dangerous and potent than heroin,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “Our children need to know that.”

According to Montgomery County police, overdoses in young people have been on the rise in the past year. In 2021, there were five fatal overdoses. Last year, that spiked to 11.

For non-fatal overdoses, the county had 22 two years ago. Last year, it rose to 37.

MCPS said it keeps Narcan in every school to reverse overdoses and had to use it on students at least three times in recent months. It’s planning a free event for families at Clarksburg High School Jan. 28 to give out Narcan kits and talk about the dangers of fentanyl.

Prince George’s County police says in recent months, three students have died of suspected fentanyl overdoses. Last month, Prince William County police announced three young people had overdosed on counterfeit pills also laced with fentanyl.