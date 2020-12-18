Montgomery County Health Officials Urge People to Plan Ahead For COVID-19 Holiday Testing

If you’re planning on getting tested for COVID-19 before the holiday season kicks into high gear, Montgomery County health officials urge you to plan ahead.

“With increased demand for testing, the turnaround time for test results may increase,” the county health department said in a press release.

The health department is expecting more people to try to get tested these next few weeks, which is a good thing, since the number of new cases of COVID-19 is still going up, according to health officials.

Options for testing include free walk-in and drive-thru options at multiple sites during the upcoming week, and you may even be eligible for home-based testing, the release reads. You can see a schedule of upcoming county clinics here.

“Testing is important for everyone so that health officials can track the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Some individuals with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic (without symptoms) and spread the disease to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly,” health officials caution.

Remember, testing clinics are free, no doctor’s order is required and no appointments are needed. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Testing Helpline at 240-777-1755 for assistance with scheduling testing, since not all sites accept residents with symptoms.