Montgomery County Firefighters Battle 4 Fires in 2 Hours: Officials

A fire tore over a strip mall store in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Thursday, one of several fires in the area overnight. No injuries were reported.

It was a busy night for Montgomery County firefighters as they battled four blazes in about two hours. They were all outdoor fires in the same general area of Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village, Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The roof of a Dollar Choice store on East Diamond Avenue was overrun with fire and smoke billowed from the building. The fire didn’t burn inside the store, officials said.

Other fires are under investigation on Divot Place, Dellcastle Road and Watkins Mill Circle. It's not clear if they were connected and no information about their causes was immediately available.

The first fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on a shed and fence at the back of a home on Divot Place in Montgomery Village, according to Piringer.

About 1:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a garage at a single-family home on Dellcastle Road. Two people inside the home weren’t aware of the blaze, but were safely evacuated, Piringer said.

A car caught fire on Watkins Station Circle near the Firebird restaurant and spread to some nearby plants, Piringer said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.