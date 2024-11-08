Montgomery County fire personnel moved from Hillandale station due to mold

A fire station in Montgomery County was temporarily closed after mold was detected in the building, authorities say.

The Department of General Services and Montgomery Risk Management recommended the closure of Hillandale Fire Station 24, at 13216 New Hampshire Ave., the fire department said Friday.

The department said mold remediation began and is expected to take about four weeks.

Regular services to the area should not be affected, the department said.

"During this time, neighboring stations will provide continued service to the affected communities," a statement said.

No additional information on the mold was immediately released.