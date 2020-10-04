Montgomery County Exec Tells Trump to ‘Stay in the Hospital'

A Montgomery County, Maryland, official took to social media Sunday night to tell President Donald Trump to "stay in the hospital" after the president, who recently contracted COVID-19, left Walter Reed medical center to wave to his supporters from his motorcade.

"Dear Mr. President, We take COVID-19 seriously in @MontgomeryCoMD. We ask our residents to act responsibly with family & friends and we expect the same from our guests," County Executive March Elrich said on Twitter. "Please think about those caring for you and stay in the hospital until you can return to the White House."

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The president surprised supporters who were gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. He drove by in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

Trump's brief venture outside the hospital quickly garnered criticism medical experts who said he put the lives of the Secret Service agents and others around him in danger.

“This is insanity,” tweeted Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed who is a critic of Trump and his handling of the pandemic. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”

Trump supporters have stood outside the hospital for days, waving flags and holding signs offering their well wishes for the president.

Some demonstrators who oppose the president showed up Sunday. One man held a sign reading "Karma Sucks."

After the game - President Trump leaves Walter Reed to thank supporters. That move was criticized by medical experts. Supporters continue to rally. Some who oppose the president showed up today, too. pic.twitter.com/EWNJOXoUjj — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) October 5, 2020

Later Sunday night, fights erupted between Trump's supporters and anti-Trump protesters.