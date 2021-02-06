Montgomery County Deputy Shoots, Kills Erratic Driving Suspect: Authorities

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an erratic driving suspect accused of causing two collisions on Saturday, then going after crash victims and the deputy with a piece of wood, authorities say.

The deputy fired his weapon after the suspect hit him with the piece of wood, Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin said. Neither the deputy nor the deceased have been identified.

“It is a massive crime scene,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “A lot of evidence to recover.”

Numerous extended road closures are expected near the area of Maryland Route 108 (Olney Laytonsville Road) and Fieldcrest Road, authorities said.

The incident started about 8 a.m. Saturday as “numerous” phone calls flooded in about someone driving erratically out of Laytonsville, Maryland, Popkin said.

The driver forced one vehicle to swerve into a telephone pole, resulting in no injuries, Popkin said.

The suspect smashed into another car as they continued driving the wrong way down MD-108, authorities said.

The suspect's vehicle broke down after the crash. Then, the suspect got out with “a large wooden stick of some sort" and approached the people in the other car, Popkin said.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy who was nearby stopped and engaged the suspect. It’s unclear if the deputy happened upon the scene or were responding to calls heard over the radio, Popkin said.

The deputy was struck with the wood and then pulled out his Taser, which didn’t stop the suspect for unknown reasons, Popkin said. Then, the deputy fired at the suspect.

“The deputy felt his life was threatened and used force,” Popkin said.

The suspect has been pronounced dead, but further details weren’t released about the circumstances or how long it took for them to get care. Popkin said first responders were near the scene when the deputy fired.

The deputy was taken to a nearby emergency room and is expected to recover. He may be released Saturday, Popkin said.

Two other people were injured but declined to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Montgomery County’s own experts will be involved in every aspect of the investigation including examining collisions and the officer-involved shooting, Jones said.

Deputies do have body-worn cameras, but Popkin couldn’t say whether the deputy's camera was activated.

Authorities are looking to interview witnesses.

“There’s more to the story due to the erratic behavior of the gentleman,” Jones said.

The police agencies will work with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s in order to “determine deputy’s involvement.”